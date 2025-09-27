Flower City Capital Takes $262,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $563.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,070.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

