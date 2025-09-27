LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 9,896.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Walmart by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

