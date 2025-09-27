Highline Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 61,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $270.28 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.87.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.