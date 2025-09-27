Meredith Wealth Planning Invests $845,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 356,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 1,004,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,264,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%
DFAC stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
