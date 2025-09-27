Meredith Wealth Planning Invests $845,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 356,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 1,004,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,264,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

DFAC stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.