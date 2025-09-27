Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 564 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March $DMAR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 129,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 104,043 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DMAR opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $383.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.