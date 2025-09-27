Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

