Howard Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $35,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $299.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $302.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

