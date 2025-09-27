First American Bank Acquires 1,294 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,008.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.82.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $151.60 and a 52-week high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

