Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Stake Increased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 646,053 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $59,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,108.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 520,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

