Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $328,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 238,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.71.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $476.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

