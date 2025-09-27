Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.14. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

