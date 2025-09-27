Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after buying an additional 4,800,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,740,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,606,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,329,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,238,000 after buying an additional 120,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3485 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

