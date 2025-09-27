Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $230,000 Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.36. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

