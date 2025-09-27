Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.