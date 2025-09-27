Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

