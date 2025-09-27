Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 52,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Research downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

