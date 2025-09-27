Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,954 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.83%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

