Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $67.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

