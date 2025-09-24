ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.77 and last traded at $90.38, with a volume of 21985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.03.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

