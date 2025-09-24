John Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,817,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 113,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

