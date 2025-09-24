Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2429 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:PHYD opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. Putnam ESG High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam ESG High Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Putnam ESG High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Putnam ESG High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,780,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,383,000.

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (PHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in long- and intermediate-term US high-yield corporate bonds that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. PHYD was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

