Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%
PTA opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.
About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- AutoZone Pulls Into a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab’s Bullish Case Remains Intact Despite Recent Offering
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.