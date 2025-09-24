Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

PTA opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Read More

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

