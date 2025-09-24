CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

