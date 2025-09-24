Main Street Group LTD Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Main Street Group LTD cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Main Street Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.71. The firm has a market cap of $537.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

