Alhambra Investment Management LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 74,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 26,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,960,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

