Tenon Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Tenon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

