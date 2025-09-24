TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

