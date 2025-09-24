3,294 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Purchased by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $257.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.