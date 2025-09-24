3,294 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Purchased by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $257.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
