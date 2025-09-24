iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

