GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GE opened at $305.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.60. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $305.78.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.