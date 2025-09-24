IMS Capital Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $217.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

