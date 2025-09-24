Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lifted by Define Financial LLC

Define Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.5% of Define Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Define Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.