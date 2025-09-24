Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 55,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 352,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.