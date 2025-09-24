Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $342.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $314.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.