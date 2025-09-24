1,151 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $305.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.78.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.