Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

