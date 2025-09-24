UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Reduced by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,110,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 240.0% during the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $347.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.61 and a 200-day moving average of $362.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

