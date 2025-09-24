Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 971 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $612,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

