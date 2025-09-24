Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $611.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $590.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

