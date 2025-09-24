Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

