Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $132,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

UNP opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.