Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

