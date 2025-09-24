Main Street Group LTD Sells 128 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Main Street Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $305.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.60. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

