Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

