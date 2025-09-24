BCS Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.29. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

