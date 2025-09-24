Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.