RVW Wealth LLC Has $36.27 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $36,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,612,000 after buying an additional 2,379,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,088,000 after buying an additional 971,388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after buying an additional 607,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,598,000 after buying an additional 434,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,267,000 after buying an additional 334,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

