Legacy Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $71.40.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

