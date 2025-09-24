IMS Capital Management Buys New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

