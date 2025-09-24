Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
